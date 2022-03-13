Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

