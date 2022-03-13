Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

