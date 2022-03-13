UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.09

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 4938211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

