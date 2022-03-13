UBS Group AG Sells 11,010 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $2,511,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

