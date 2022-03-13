UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of F.N.B. worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

