UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

SAGE opened at $31.07 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

