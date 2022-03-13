UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 363,274 shares of company stock worth $6,336,237.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

