Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 463,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 162,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

