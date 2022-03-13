U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.