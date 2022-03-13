Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. BIT Mining Limited has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.06.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

