Two Sigma Investments LP Has $657,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ADUS opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

