Two Sigma Investments LP Has $634,000 Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of Townsquare Media worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.31 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

