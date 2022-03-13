Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,108 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE AYX opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

