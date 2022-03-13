Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of AMERISAFE worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

