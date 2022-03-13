TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.