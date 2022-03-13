Truist Financial Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $114.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

