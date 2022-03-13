Truist Financial Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $20.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

