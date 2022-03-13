Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.22

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $22.06. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 155,181 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

