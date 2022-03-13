Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

