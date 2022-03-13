TRH Financial LLC Purchases 12,350 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KMB opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.