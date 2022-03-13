TRH Financial LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 75.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 110.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.23 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

