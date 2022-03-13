TRH Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

