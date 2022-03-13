Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.