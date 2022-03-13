Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.30. Tredegar shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 259,549 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $395.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.