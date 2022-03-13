Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.30. Tredegar shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 259,549 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $395.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.
Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
