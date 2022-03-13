Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will post sales of $156.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.60 million to $161.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $766.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $772.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 486,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

