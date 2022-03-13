Traders Purchase High Volume of BellRing Brands Call Options (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 141 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 842,747 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.52 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.