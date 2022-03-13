Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

