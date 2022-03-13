Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

