Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.66 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

AN opened at $110.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

