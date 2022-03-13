Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.96 million and a P/E ratio of -96.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.61.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Insiders have acquired 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

