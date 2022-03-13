Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $7,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

