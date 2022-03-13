Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 1,088,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 2,625,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

