Tnf LLC Sells 466 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.29 and its 200-day moving average is $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

