Tnf LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. 497,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.