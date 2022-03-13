Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,280,000 after buying an additional 120,443 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. 1,633,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.