Tnf LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tnf LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,662. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

