Tnf LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 2,728,619 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71.

