thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

