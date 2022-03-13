ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 7,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,115,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

