Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.20.
About Third Century Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Century Bancorp (TDCB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Third Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.