Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $529.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.59 and its 200 day moving average is $597.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.