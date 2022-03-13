Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Up 4%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 5,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,425,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $738.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

