Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.22). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 524,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,281. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $738.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

