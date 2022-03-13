The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.47

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.47 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.44). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.44), with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.60. The firm has a market cap of £44.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,189.20).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

