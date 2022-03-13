The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

