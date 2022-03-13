The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

