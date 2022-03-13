The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.01.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

