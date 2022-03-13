The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

