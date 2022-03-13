The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
