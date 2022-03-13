The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock remained flat at $$9.16 during trading on Friday. 72,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

