The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
