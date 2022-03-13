The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

